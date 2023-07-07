Home » Krejčíková and Siniaková will not defend their doubles title. They withdrew due to injury
The reigning champions Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková withdrew from the doubles. The holders of seven Grand Slam titles, who were supposed to start today against the Chinese-Taiwanese duo Chu Lin, Wu Fang-hsien, gave up the start due to health problems of Krejčíková, who is laboring with her left ankle. Due to an injury, the native of Brno withdrew from the 2nd round of the singles a day earlier.

Krejčíková and Siniaková lost their chance to win their eighth Grand Slam title and their third at Wimbledon. Krejcikova injured her left ankle in the opening singles match against Britain’s Heather Watson and then withdrew due to pain in her 2nd round match against Russia’s Mirra Andreeva.

The Olympic winners from Tokyo, who were supposed to fulfill the role of seeded number one, will be replaced in the competition by the Belgians Ysaline Bonaventurová and Maryna Zanevská.

