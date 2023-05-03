Krejčí’s participation in the WC? The Boston star revealed his plans overseas

The shocking elimination of hockey Boston in the first round of the NHL brought a breath of euphoria and hope to the Czech national team’s fans to include the Czech attack from the Bruins, led by Davidy Pastrňák and Krejčí, in the national team at the upcoming World Cup. But with the participation of two offensive aces in the championship, it doesn’t look hot at all. Both played the playoffs with injuries, and Krejci is also considering whether the Game 7 loss to Florida was the last game of his career.

