Defending champion UHK Krems was the first team to reach the semi-finals of the HLA handball league. The Lower Austrians decided the “Best of three” series against the BT Foxes on Friday with a sovereign 33:25 (15:8) in Styria early 2:0.

In the semifinals, Kremser meet Linz or Hard. In this duel it is 1-0 for Linz before the second match on Saturday in Upper Austria.

