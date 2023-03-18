Home Sports Krems wins HLA summit meeting against West Vienna
Krems wins HLA summit meeting against West Vienna

Table leader UHK Krems remains the measure of all things in the HLA Master League. In the 19th round on Saturday, the Wachau team beat its first pursuer, SG Westwien, 26:19 (15:10) and extended their lead to four points.

Third-placed Fivers Margareten beat SC Ferlach, who had shrunk to nine players due to illness and injuries, 33:28 at home and came within two points of West Wien. Hard is fourth after a 23:22 win at Bärnbach/Köflach.

After Bregenz on Friday, Linz secured a place in the quarter-finals as the seventh team with a 32:29 win over latecomer Vöslau three laps before the end of the regular season.

In the fight for the eighth and last ticket, HSG Graz made it exciting again with a 36:32 away win at the Bruck/Trofaiach Foxes. The ninth-placed Grazers stalked their Styrian rivals to just one point.

