After winning the Ironman World Championships, Kristian Blummenfelt and Gustav Iden are aiming for gold and silver at the 2024 Olympic Games. Together with their coach Olav Bu, they are admired, but also questioned more and more critically.

A class of its own: Gustav Iden (left) and Kristian Blummenfelt at the 2022 Ironman World Championships in Hawaii. Ezra Shaw / Ironman / Getty

When coach Olav Bu is asked whether his athletes are allowed to have girlfriends, he doesn’t just say “yes” or “no”. Instead, he cites studies that have shown that the performance of married athletes decreases. Unfortunately that is the case.