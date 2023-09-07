Krisztian Gardos secures Para EM bronze

Krisztian Gardos took bronze at the Para European Table Tennis Championships in Sheffield. The 48-year-old Tyrolean defeated the Spaniard Manuel Ruiz Reyes 3-2 in the quarter-finals on Thursday, and then lost 3-1 to the Montenegrin Filip Radovic in the semi-finals.

“It was a real relief, because after the Paralympics bronze and two third places at the World Championships, I was still missing this European Championship medal. It was also a huge step towards the 2024 Paralympics in Paris,” said Gardos.

