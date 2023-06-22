Kroos extends contract at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos has extended his expiring contract with Real Madrid by one year until June 30, 2024. This was announced by the “Royal” on Wednesday. The 33-year-old German is entering his tenth season at Real Madrid in the Primera Division. In 417 games so far, Kroos has won 20 titles with Real, including four times the Champions League.

“It’s a good decision because it feels right,” said Kroos, for whom the one-year extension is just right. “It’s important for me to stop at a high level and not just crawl around for another three years, the main thing is that I’m still here. It’s easier for me to look ahead a year than two years,” said the 2014 world champion.

