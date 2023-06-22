Home » Kroos extends contract at Real Madrid
Sports

Kroos extends contract at Real Madrid

by admin
Kroos extends contract at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos has extended his expiring contract with Real Madrid by one year until June 30, 2024. This was announced by the “Royal” on Wednesday. The 33-year-old German is entering his tenth season at Real Madrid in the Primera Division. In 417 games so far, Kroos has won 20 titles with Real, including four times the Champions League.

Reuters/Isabel Infantes

“It’s a good decision because it feels right,” said Kroos, for whom the one-year extension is just right. “It’s important for me to stop at a high level and not just crawl around for another three years, the main thing is that I’m still here. It’s easier for me to look ahead a year than two years,” said the 2014 world champion.

See also  Arnold:Hope to share assists with Salah Origi will be in Liverpool's history – yqqlm

You may also like

The biggest stars at the Under-21 EURO: the...

Robots, UAVs, and “Brick-moving Superman” Join the Battle...

Milan transfer market, Atletico Madrid on Theo Hernandez....

U.21 European Championships: winning debut for Georgia and...

The Nuggets and the Pacers reached a deal...

German Open: Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon title defence preparations...

Bohemians will be outsiders, moreover they cannot play...

The report cards of Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 85-66:...

NBA: Exceptional talent delights San Antonio

World Cup Monday: USA vs Wales World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy