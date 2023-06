Magdalena Krssakova from Vienna took third place in the category up to 63 kg at the Judo Grand Prix in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on Saturday. It is the 29-year-old’s first international podium finish in 14 months, with a shoulder operation in between.

Her opponent in the fight for third place was compatriot Lubjana Piovesana, national opponent in the pursuit of an Olympic quota place. It was Krssakova’s fourth win against the Vorarlberg native in four meetings.