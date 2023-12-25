Krunic, the Series. He moves ever closer towards farewell

At the start of the season, Milan is not experiencing the best of times in terms of injuries, especially the midfield is the department that is suffering the most from this problem. In all this “moria” of midfielders, a player who has almost never found space in recent matches, is Rade Krunica pillar of the Milan midfield in past seasons.

In the first releases Pegs he always deployed him, but after his injury, upon his return, he no longer found the space the midfielder had hoped for. The sale of him in the January transfer market seems increasingly natural, his contract expires on June 30, 2025and it seems that there are problems between the Rossoneri club and the boy’s entourage over the extension of the agreement.

There is certainly no shortage of suitors, but certainly Red Birdsowner of Milan, will not give gifts, and whoever wants to purchase the Bosnian’s performances will have to shell out several million euros.

In Türkiye there is a club interested

A club that would do anything to have Krunic in their squad is Fenerbahcewho would like to take advantage of the problems with the boy’s contract renewal, to insert himself and try to bring the player to Turkey. Already in the summer the Istanbul club wanted to open negotiations with the Devil, but the Rossoneri management did not want to take into consideration the fact of selling Krunic, also because the Turkish management’s initial offer of around 7/8 million euros would have been considered too low compared to the 15 requested by Milan. Fenerbahce have not yet lost hope and in January, they will certainly try to open a negotiation in order to land a coup of ninety.

Lyon wants him to move up the table

Second The team il Lyon he is thinking of revolutionizing the team’s midfield formation, and has identified Krunic as the pillar on which to build the midfield department, the true heart of the French team. Also according to the French newspaper, the Lyon management is very interested in Clément Lengletdefender under theAston Villa, which is also of interest to Milan. For this reason there could be an agreement that would satisfy both clubs, but above all the two coaches, Pioli could have an extra level defender, and Sage will be able to build the nerve center of the game around the class of ’93. One thing is certain, Lyon would have allocated 50 million euros for the winter transfer market, this to try to revive the team currently fallen to the bottom of the table, and therefore pleasing Milan might not be a problem.