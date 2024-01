In the absence of the seriously injured Matthias Walkner, the KTM factory riders missed out on the top positions at the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The Spanish Honda rider Tosha Schareina achieved the best motorcycle time on the 28 kilometers around al-Ula, twelve seconds ahead of the Australian Daniel Sanders (GasGas). The best KTM rider was the American Toby Price in eighth place, immediately ahead of last year’s winner and teammate Kevin Benavides from Argentina.

