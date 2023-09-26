Kubalík scored in preparation for the NHL

Preliminary games before the NHL: Florida – Nashville 5:2 (4:0, 0:1, 1:1) Goals: 19. and 59. Kulikov, 9. Stenlund, 10. Bennett, 15. Mikkola – 29. Livingstone, 58 .Felhaber. Florida – Nashville 5:0 (2:0, 1:0, 2:0) Goals: 7th and 40th Luostarinen, 43rd and 58th Samoskevich, 6th Lockwood. Montreal – New Jersey 2:4 (1:1, 1:2, 0:1) Goals: 5. Roy, 35. Anderson – 10. Gambardella, 24. German, 33. Mercer, 46. Hughes. New Jersey – Philadelphia 6:0 (4:0, 1:0, 1:0) Goals: 2. Palat, 4. Haula, 5. Thompson, 6. Holtz, 22. Meier, 51. McLeod. Vítek Vaněček caught 40 minutes for New Jersey, missed 11 shots and had a 100 percent success rate. Toronto – Ottawa 3:4 in extra time (2:3, 0:0, 1:0 – 0:1) Goals: 11. Cowan, 17. Blandisi, 60. Marner – 17. and 64. Chychrun, 2. Jarventie (Kubalik), 7. Kubalík. Winnipeg – Edmonton 5:0 (1:0, 0:0, 4:0) Goals: 16. Connor, 42. Pionk, 51. Gustafsson, 55. Barron, 57. Capobianco. Colorado – Vegas 3:2 (2:1, 0:0, 1:1) Goals: 18. Johansen, 20. Olausson, 50. MacDermid – 15. Rempal, 50. Cormier. Jiří Patera caught 28 minutes and 11 seconds for Vegas, conceded one goal from 11 shots and had a success rate of 90.9 percent. Calgary – Seattle 3:5 (1:1, 1:2, 1:2) Goals: 4. Duehr, 31. Backlund, 46. Mangiapane – 28. and 52. Yamamoto, 6. Fleury, 40. Kartye, 43. Borgen. Aleš Stezka caught 20 minutes for Seattle, conceded one goal from five shots and had an 80 percent save success rate. Seattle – Calgary 2:3 after sam. raids (1:2, 1:0, 0:0 – 0:0) Goals: 3. Robertson, 33. Beniers – 5. Hunt, 12. Solovjov, referee rent Oak. Daniel Vladař caught the entire game for Calgary, scored two goals from 37 attempts and had a success rate of 94.6 percent.

