Kuchta made a decision, but brushed himself off: I’m having a hard time biting it. Father Haraslín with a question mark

“I blame her and I don’t blame her,” says Kuchta. A few minutes before the end of the first half, with the score 0:0, the home team’s Adam Karabec hit Josef Jindřišek in the slide and was shown a yellow by the head referee Ladislav Szikszay. Kuchta ran to protest and the result was the same.

“I’d rather not comment on the moment, but I have my opinion on these things and it’s hard to bite. Not only me, but also some of the other guys, if I don’t like something, I let it be felt. Of course, I will miss the team, but I will simply go to Slovácko, I will be at every training session to be with the team, so that the boys feel my support. We have a strong enough squad to replace me and anyone else,” the author of the decisive goal from the 85th minute told reporters.

Yes, the fourth yellow card means stoppage for the next match, the midfielder Kaan Kairinen is in the same situation. Sparta coach Brian Priske took one side of Kuchta, and at the same time reprimanded him.

🗣️ KITCHEN | “There is a team spirit and strength in the club. We are happy that we have such types of players who can take it and can lead the whole team to this victory, which tastes great.” Jan Kuchta scored Bohemians’ winning goal. #acsparta ➡️ https://t.co/NLCamV98PX pic.twitter.com/rNaP6trq9e — AC Sparta Praha (@ACSparta_CZ) May 20, 2023

“The situation is difficult even for me to assess. Received the card very quickly. As he ran to the referee, he already saw her. My opinion is that if the referee sets the limit of yellow cards for discussions in this way, then he would have to give a lot of them. There were many situations when he was surrounded by players,” said Priske first. See also FC Bayern: Explosive decision – record champions postpone supervisory board meeting

“It’s a fact that Honza has to control his energy, but after the first half I felt he was angry, as were the other players. It gave the team something in the second half. We have to remember that he already has a red card from the beginning of the season, he must not be too aggressive, but I will not take away his energy. You saw how he was helping to the back, how he was coming back in a sprint. I have to highlight his performance,” he added in one breath.

It is certainly a complication for Sparta. To win the title, she needs only one point from the last two duels, she would like to decide already on Tuesday in Uherské Hradiště. But someone else will have to take care of the offensive work. Moreover, it is not only about Kuchta. Tomáš Čvančara is out of the attacking trio, which led Sparta most of the spring, due to injury until the end of the season, and Lukáš Haraslín did not play against Bohemians either.

