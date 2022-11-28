The brace in the 3-2 draw against South Korea confirms the qualities of the playmaker who plays in the Netherlands and who scored against Napoli in the Champions League

Mohammed Kudus knows how to do it. In the opposing area or even from further away. Qatar 2022 is certifying how much good is being said about the Ghanaian player who plays for Ajax, a continuous forge of talent. Against Portugal he was replaced at 1-1 and his exit from the field – also criticized by the former black star Asamoah Gyan – coincided with the Lusitanian break.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates took it up 3-1, before suffering the final 3-2 from Bukari. In the challenge against South Korea, Kudus was the protagonist. Not that he wasn’t on his world debut when he was the best of him and served André Ayew the ball for the temporary 1-1 draw against CR7 before leaving the field. But in the match against the Asians, the man of the match palm rightfully belongs to him. Not only for the two goals scored, but also for the authority and quality that he put at the service of his teammates. Signing a success that brings the Black Stars back in the running for qualifying for the round of 16 and interrupts a fast of victories that was missing from the 2-1 to the USA in the first knockout round of 2014 in Brazil.

FEATURES — More in detail, Kudus, 22, scores and scores. He has no shortage of dribbling, speed and physical strength. Like the personality. Recently, for example, he ruled: “Neymar isn’t better than me, he’s just more used to playing at a high level, but we’re here for quality.” The numbers and the future are on the side of this young man born in Nima, a difficult district of Accra, the capital of Ghana, under the sign of the lion. Passed from Right to dream – an African football academy based in the United States – to the Danish club of Nordsjaelland, up to Ajax which invested nine million euros in his talent in 2020, being repaid with assists and goals. Five in the first 14 Eredivisie games, four plus two assists in the Champions League, one – albeit useless – in the Johan Cruijff Schaal, lost 3-5 against Psv Eindhoven. See also Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Shandong Taishan beat Shanghai Seaport to tie the "leader"

LONG WAVE — In Italy, Kudus carved out a slice of fame when the Lancers took on Napoli at the Amsterdam Arena on 4 October. Having already scored against Rangers Glasgow and Liverpool in the first two games, he signed the illusory 1-0 for the Dutch. Before Luciano Spalletti’s men spread (1-6). The long wave of Kudus’ goal, however, continues in Qatar and it seems that Milan have already given it a little thought. Someone who at 22 does not feel inferior to Neymar, plays with the number 20 shirt (for Ajax and for the national team) and has one of his main qualities in flexibility can only appeal to a coach who knows how to take care of young players like Stefano Pioli .

November 28, 2022 (change November 28, 2022 | 17:42)

