Martina Kuenz won the silver medal at the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb. In the class up to 76 kg, the Tyrolean was only beaten in the final by the favored Turkish rider, Yasemin Adar. The reigning world and European champion and Olympic third-place winner in 2021 won with 2:2 points thanks to the higher rating. The RSC Inzing wrestler was also Vice European Champion in 2019 and third in the World Championships in 2018.