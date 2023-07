The Austrian Max Kühner narrowly missed out on winning the Grand Prix of Riesenbeck on Sunday on the Global Champions Tour of show jumping. The 49-year-old was only beaten in the jump-off on Ludger Beerbaum’s course and took second place.

Kühner on Elektric Blue was 0.61 seconds behind the victorious Dutchman Harrie Smolders after a flawless ride.

