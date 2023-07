Show jumper Max Kühner took sixth place in the Grand Prix of the Global Champions Tour in Monaco on Saturday. The 49-year-old missed the jump-off on Eic Coriolis Des Isles, but classified right behind. It was won by Frenchman Julien Epaillard on Donatello D’Auge. It was the ninth of 16 season competitions of the Global Champions Tour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook