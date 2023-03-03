Your weekend ride had a great response in the Czech Republic. Did you feel it even across the sea?

My parents sent me some articles. I’m glad it’s being talked about. After the U20 World Cup, it’s nice to reminisce like this. Last week almost everything fell into place. Good matches. But I could easily have scored more goals.

Self-criticism still hasn’t left you.

I can always play better. But after a few months in America, I already feel very confident. I try to play with the puck and I’m not afraid to create more offensively. However, at the beginning I was not able to perform one-on-one action or win a melee. I have improved a lot physically. I am glad to see that I am enough overseas. Well, on to the farm for now. I have no idea how I would cope even at a higher level in the NHL. But I don’t care at all if they call me, I just focus on myself.

But in Rochester, you have the trust of coach Seth Appert. He stated that your work ethic is impressive and you are improving every week. How does it sound?

It’s super. I feel trust every time we talk together, even on the ice. It gives me even more confidence.

In the team scoring, you are in fourth place, in second place is Lukáš Rousek, who is five years older. Is it important for you to have a Czech partner in the cabin?

Definitely. Rousíno helped me from the very beginning and supports me even now. It's important to me that I can have someone like him here. Because the first months overseas were not easy at all.

I missed the Czech comfort in the cabin. There is huge competition on the farm, everyone is very focused on themselves. I talked about it with Rousín, but also my parents or former teammate from Vary Honza Hladonik.

And they helped you understand how to succeed in the relentless battle on the farm?

Exactly. I realized that I actually like this competitive environment. Because I’m trying to be the best, so it keeps pushing me. But I had to learn to play a little selfishly. I want to use my quality shot as much as possible.

How did you manage to get used to the tough overseas hockey that is practiced on the farm?

I was frustrated, almost every fight is finished here. I talked about it with Kuba Lauk before the season, so I expected it, but the reality was even more challenging. On the other hand, thanks to it, I also learned to play more to the body, which actually suits me quite well. Even because of the smaller rink, the league is also incredibly fast. I had speed as my big advantage, I didn’t fully confirm that at the beginning, but now with growing self-confidence, this aspect is growing again.

Did the silver championship of the twenties give you a mental kick?

Definitely. A few matches after the championship weren’t ideal, but I told myself that I had to go back to monterek. I added better skating to the confidence from the championships and everything took a turn for the better.

Didn’t the fact that the coach sent you back from the wing back to the centers throw you off? See also Pro Ferrera, a rookie without ranking hassles

I had a bit of a problem with it. In the Extraliga I was used to centers, but here I played on the wing all the time. This suits me a little better, because my defensive activity is not exactly ideal. After switching back to centers I was not in my skin. I had to work defensively, but I got used to it. At least now I’m more versatile and can play anywhere.

In retrospect, do you appreciate even more that you actually skipped junior hockey and are already playing adult hockey for the third year?

I am extremely grateful for how much space I was given in Vary. That alone made me the player I am.

As the 28th pick of the draft, you are already gathering experience on the farm, while Matthew Savoie, who was picked by Buffalo as the 9th pick, is rubbing shoulders in the junior WHL.

We have an awful lot of great prospects in the organization. Some already shine even in the main team, like Peterka or Quinn. Only good for me, because I have only one goal, to be better than them.

Jiri Kulich (BUF) has 8 goals and 16 points in his last 13 games. He has 33 points in 42 AHL games on the season – tops among U20 players. He’s 18 years old. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) February 26, 2023

What was moving to the shores of Lake Ontario like for you?

I already lived alone in Vary, so not much has changed. I can take care of myself. But I have no family, girlfriend or friends from the Czech Republic. I'm already looking forward to the summer to see them again. I struggled with it in the beginning. At least the girlfriend arrived before the championship and the parents after it. And I spend most of my time with Rousín, he also helped me a lot in this.

Looks like you’re almost inseparable now.