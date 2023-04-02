After the first nine league matches in his career, he remains on two goals, but Kušej leaves a significantly deeper artistic impression. On the field, you will immediately be attracted, no alibism, no speculation. He gets the ball and immediately falls forward. He played exactly like that on Saturday against Plzeň.

He showed courage, he constantly challenged the defenders of West Bohemia to running duels, he was not afraid to go against the odds. “I felt very good, I didn’t want to substitute. I was still hoping that I would run away and score a goal or create a chance,” said the fighter, who went through the youth system of Dynamo Dresden.

He lasted the full ninety minutes, although his energy expenditure was enormous. “Sometime in the 60th minute I got the first cramp and I walked away. When I went into the last sprint in the 90th minute, I got cramps in both calves, it was not pleasant. But I just keep playing until the whistle blows or I’m substituted,” he said.

Already in the first minute, he rushed from the side towards the Pilsen goal, the ball eventually ended up wide. "It was scored by the stopper. I was looking at the ground, I wanted to shoot on the ground at the back post. I have no idea if it would have gone into the goal, but it probably missed a bit," Kušej described the first dramatic moment in the match. He also found himself in interesting opportunities in the second half, but did not tame the ball perfectly. "It came out of nowhere, but I made an extra touch and already I had to do it, I had nothing else to do," he noted.

The ending is discussed a lot with him. “The ending is not yet completely centered, picked up. On the other hand, he is still learning, he is just getting to know the league. Historically, he scored goals in all youth categories, so when things start to fall for him there, I assume that he will no longer be a player for Mladá Boleslav,” coach Hoftych, who communicates a lot with a member of the national team, described the situation. They talked about Honzo Suchopárek mainly about his ending,” added the head of the Boleslav bench.

He is confident that he will improve efficiency over time. “We talk regularly with Vasil, the second thing is his absolute desire to prove something. He has to find the rest himself on the field. I always say that the important thing is that the player gets chances. When it doesn’t, it’s a problem. But when he gets into them, it’s only a matter of time before he finds the best solutions,” mentioned Hoftych.

He doesn't want to slow down the crossbow. Sometimes the predatory guy seems a little hasty, he wants to take it all by himself on the pitch and loses balls cheaply. "He could have calmed it down two or three times in the first half, but he went up. That's how it is with these speed types, they put their heads down and roll up. We don't want to put him in a position where he becomes a player who goes for balls, just taps it and doesn't run. Not that. We want him to be able to break up the game a little bit and calm it down in certain phases, but we don't push him so much that we don't deprive him of his main advantage, which is to play up," the fifty-five-year-old coach revealed his work with Kušej and his tactical intentions.