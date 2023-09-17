Kuss’s remarkable life story. He should have run on skis, he won the Vuelta on a bike

He was to become a great cross-country skier, following his father’s example. Then he should have been a mountain bike racer. He then claimed that he would never make a living from cycling.

But he was wrong.

When he broke into the top stage of the professional peloton, he decided that his role in life would be to become a reliable helper. “I have no head for a leader,” he said.

And he was wrong again.

As of Sunday, twenty-nine-year-old Sepp Kuss is the Vuelta champion.

“I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t wish him that. Everybody has to like Seppa,” explains Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour, from the rival Ineos team.

Professional sports are often a ruthless business, with many stars only thinking about themselves. The current Kuss cycling fairy tale is received all the more enthusiastically.

Or how the eternal helper became the master.

When I was young, none of my friends rode a road bike because they all found it embarrassing. It wasn’t until I got older that I started watching road races more and found a connection to them, even though I hadn’t raced in a long time.

