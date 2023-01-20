Home Sports Kuzma 27+13, Bronson 32 points, Bill came back with 18 points, Wizards beat Knicks – yqqlm
2023-01-19 11:00

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Kuzma 27+13 Bronson 32 points Bills comeback 18 points Wizards beat Knicks

On January 19, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the New York Knicks playing against the Washington Wizards at home. After the game, the Wizards beat the Knicks 116-105.

Full game specific score:

35-22, 21-26, 32-30, 28-27 (Wizards first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Wizards: Bill came back and scored 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Kuzma 27 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists, Porzingis 22 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, Morris 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Afdia 14 points 7 rebounds;

For the Knicks: Jaylen Bronson 32 points and 4 assists, Randall 14 points and 15 rebounds, RJ Barrett 21 points and 7 rebounds, Quikley 18 points and 5 rebounds. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Milan, Gazidis: "No fear, we take this opportunity with positivity"

