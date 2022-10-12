KVARASTKHELIA 7,5

There is a moment when it seems to jump opponents like skittles or poles in a slalom. And Diego Armando Maradona goes into ecstasy: with every ball that arrives, the public expects magic. Spalletti praises him, this time, also for his dedication in the defensive phase: there are two or three occasions when you find the Georgian in front of his own penalty area, a detail that is close to the heart of the Tuscan coach.

RASPADORI 7

Fourth center in the Champions League after Glasgow and the two from Amsterdam. And third match scored without interruption in the most prestigious and heavy cup: only Del Piero and Ravanelli, among the Italian players, have succeeded. At the end of the match, the former Sassuolo jewel admits a bit of group fatigue: to tell the truth we would all like to be tired like Napoli in recent weeks.

LOZANO 7

As in Amsterdam, Tuesday of last week he is chosen in place of Politano and the choice proves to be a good one: Lozano begins his adventure with a goal resulting from a noble exchange with Zielinski and continues, especially in the first half, to enrich his repertoire of shots poisonous, dangerous cuts and movements to perfection. His time has come.