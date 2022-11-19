The words of Badri Kvartskhelia, father of the blue tightrope walker

Badri Kvaratskhelia spoke today to the microphones of de The morning. The dad of Fourth commented on the outstanding start to the season Napoli and of his son and beyond. Badri has, in fact, told how in Georgia a real mania for the number 77 and for the blue colors broke out.

Kvara, word to dad: “How proud to see my son’s shirts next to Diego’s!” — Below are the statements released by Badri Kvaratskhelia to the microphones de The morning:

“Kvara is the most important and influential personality in all of Georgia. Suffice it to say that now everyone knows Napoli’s calendar and upcoming commitments by heart. Everyone is rooting for the Azzurri. Call from Napoli? I was over the moon. In Georgia everyone loved and loves Maradona and thinking that my son would play in the stadium named after him with the blue shirt made me mad with joy. It was a dream come true, for me and for Kvicha. For us it is a pride to see the shirts of Diego and my son’s, side by side. Car theft? Things in the past. Now he’s calm and thinks about doing well with Napoli.

When he started playing football in Tbilisi I was still a professional footballer and was in Azerbaijan, so his mother Maka took care of him. She knew I was a footballer, but I never pushed her to become one. However, my wife told me that he was a fanatic of work and training. He was very technical it’s true but what surprised everyone was his desire to play. Even the neighbors stopped me and told me that he should play football.

When he came back from school he did his homework right away and threw himself on a field near the house: everyone admired him for his dedication and for what he did with the ball at his feet.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

