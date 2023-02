With the converted penalty and the assist for Osimhen in the match against Spezia, the Georgian from Napoli reaches 10 goals and 11 assists considering all competitions. Double figures for winning goals and passes that Spalletti’s full-back shares with four other players who play in the top 5 leagues in Europe. Among these also Messi and Neymar

COUPLE GOALS: ONLY TWO BETTER THAN KVARA-OSIMHEN

