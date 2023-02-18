A match that revealed another piece of the mystery of Kvaratskhelia to us.

to look at it well, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has all the trappings ofantihero. He is tall but not slender; the unkempt beard thickens on his cheeks as if to remind us of his adolescence; hunched running; the gaze halfway between the neurotic and the contemplative. His presence on the pitch is hardly cloaked in the grace of the best footballers in the world. The steps with which he moves are grimthe way he lives the match is tormented like a character in Dostoyevsky. For Kvaratskhelia, football is not about aesthetics, but about a continuous challenge with himself and the defenders. He doesn’t seem interested in creating beautiful things in themselves, but simply in creating new things. Express yourself through football.

Scoring with headers, right footed and left footed after just two days raised expectations. At every game Kvaratskhelia experiences the tormented joy with which an artist dies with the release of one record and is reborn with the writing of the next. In the goal against Sassuolo, however, this discourse reached the absolute tones that we generally reserve for football events more tending towards the divine.

There is nothing organized about that goal. Napoli had been in control of possession for a while, but hadn’t yet kicked towards Consigli’s goal. After regrouping to close a dangerous transition from Laurienté, he returns to dribble somewhat sickeningly. At one point Olivera unloads diagonally for Kvaratskhelia; that had detached from Zortea’s marking and in fact serving him seemed like an excellent idea, except that Maxime Lopez had already moved to close it, having understood everything in advance. Lopez plants his body to intercept the ball, but can’t find it anymore.

In that instant Kvaratskhelia anticipates it and barely lifts the ball to carry it forward with his right foot. It’s not a sombrero, a number that would have made it difficult for him to conduct, but a minimal dribbling. Kvaratskhelia uses matter, in this case Lopez’s edge, to deceive him. Everything that moves mechanically – the opponents, the ball, his feet – is used by Kvaratskhelia for his hidden prestige, the impulse to create that arises in his mind with the opening whistle of each new game.

Avoiding Laurienté’s rather desperate tackle with a short jump and swerving twice into Erlic before pocketing Consigli’s right corner, Kvaratskhelia brutalized the anticipation for the demonstration of the collective for which we watch football. The marvel for the structures trained by the coaches, for the team spirit that leads to the sacrifice of the individual for the group. Kvara’s goal contains all the absurdity of an entirely personal action. It is a goal of technical supremacy violent, which annihilates the dialectic between himself and the other twenty-one players on the pitch. As if with that gesture he were saying to us: ok, I’ll play with you too, but you don’t help me shit. Kvaratskhelia made every kid’s dream come true to start playing football, he scored by clearing all the obstacles between himself and the goal. And it did alonewith his own talent, his own vision of the game.

A few days after Napoli’s victory against Liverpoolat the beginning of September, it depopulated the gif of Kvaratskhelia’s celebration of Simeone’s goal. He puts his hands to his ears, mimes to the camera (and to the stadium) that he doesn’t hear and arches his mouth in an objectively strange grimace. At that moment Kvaratskhelia seems to be closest to Rodion Raskolnikovthe protagonist of Crime and Punishment that in the face of the murder of the old usurer and her sister splits: on the one hand he is convinced that he acted morally, on the other he cradles a macabre desire to be punished to atone for his sins. Kvara is surrounded by the same double joyful and funereal aura. The violent talent with which, as a semi-unknown, he buries the remains of a declining Liverpool are the counterpart to the freshness of a 22-year-old who has already become the idol of a fan base stingy with successes, willing to bring his every single gesture into triumph and consign it to history. In Kvaratskhelia’s moments of technical supremacy in that match – sublimated in the croquette inflicted on Fabinho midway through the first half – we realized we had never felt Liverpool so aged. The violence of Kvaratskhelia he tore the veil on Alexander-Arnold’s defensive problems, on the poor mental approach of Klopp’s team.

Yet it seems to me that we underestimate the psychological impact of Kvaratskhelia. When she leads, she always keeps the ball attached to her instep and her body, heavy and static at first glance, sways with a woodiness that contains something elegant in it. Kvara’s running is pure and childlike and aggressive at the same time, such as that of Bengal tigers. Kvaratskhelia never takes her eyes off the ball, her action is lacerating as if she were acting in the throes of a murderous raptus. That’s why hellish dance to which he forces Erlic – who seems to be thinking: “here he is, he kicks with his right foot, no he goes back to his left foot, no: he fucked me” – resembles the will of art primordial and violent expressionist artists. A primitive instinct for creation, for an aesthetically brutal art that is pure self-expression. A performative art, not a figurative one. Kvara never looks up, but manages to rotate his right leg just enough to cross the shot exactly into Consigli’s bottom corner. Its graceless but effective action like the “wild” painting of the Big cats french.

If we fell in love with his ball game, his tunnels and his roulettes, we should start talking about Kvaratskhelia also for his artistic vein. Which is what we attribute to the greatest players: the ability to see things that our brain processes only in retrospect, an intuition for the game free from tactical and collective superstructures. At the end of December, interviewed by Dazn, had asked him if he was afraid of the fact that the defenders had begun to study him. He replied: «These are not things you learn on video or in training. Everything they study and analyze about me can never be of use to them. I work a lot on myself, I’m always looking for new solutions, new plays». Contrary to the rhetoric that defenders destroy attackers, physically challenge them to beat and discourage them, the football of Kvaratskhelia is profoundly antithetical to this view. Above all, it has to do with the concept of unpredictability, of continuous invention.

Three minutes after the goal, he receives on the left wing with his feet on the line. He pretends to go towards the ball to throw it on the run and trips Zortea as if he were on his fifth drink. Then, once he comes back, he swerves to the right again and crosses for Osimhen. Slightly inaccurate. In the 36th minute he was once again pressing on the edge of the Sassuolo area and serving a trivela to insert Osimhen at the far post, but his header went just over.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Sassuolo pic.twitter.com/bsv4eiGIWK – Karim (@Mirko_par99) February 17, 2023

Before going out, in the second half Kvaratskhelia finds the time to send Osimhen on goal again – last night more imprecise than usual – and bend Zortea to his will, with a couple of initiatives that his teammates don’t exploit. In all these actions lies the purest demonstration of its supremacy.

Of the greatest footballers in the world we underline the ability to sacrifice oneself for team organization, to shine in choral contexts. The same goes for Kvaratskhelia, which benefits from Spalletti’s positional football and the technical intensity of Lobotka, Mario Rui, Zielinski and so on. At the same time, however, it is impossible not to talk about how it is he, at 22 and in his first experience in a European championship, who has improved Napoli, to have made it competitive against every team in the world. Up to making spectacular goals and divine like yesterday’s, goals that seem to echo a promise of collective redemption.