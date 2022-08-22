Home Sports Kvaratskhelia and its Naples: coffee, mozzarella, pizza and … home away
Sports

Kvaratskhelia and its Naples: coffee, mozzarella, pizza and … home away

by admin
Kvaratskhelia and its Naples: coffee, mozzarella, pizza and … home away

The Georgian has only seen Naples from a taxi, he has taken home near the sports center and is shy off the pitch: he has taken seriously the mission of replacing Insigne

For the moment, he has only seen Naples from the window of a taxi. She only needed a few glimpses to fall in love, she called it the most beautiful city she had ever seen. Perhaps the feeling of profound novelty also influenced, on the other hand the views are totally different from Tbilisi, where he was born, or from Moscow and Kazan, where he played previously.

See also  Covid, new decree. Hope: "No decision". Vaccines: "Sputnik? If Ema's okay"

You may also like

Bundesliga-Mane doubles De Ligt’s first goal, Bayern beat...

Premier League: Manchester City draw with Newcastle United...

Champions Women: Juve and Roma ahead

milestone!Verratti represented Paris Saint-Germain for the 250th time...

Atalanta-Milan 1-1. Goals at Malinovsyi, rimedia Bennacer

The Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the South...

Wta Cincinnati, Garcia beats Kvitova in the final

Premier League roundup: Arsenal beat Tottenham with one...

Bologna-Verona: 1-1, Arnautovic opens, Henry replies

Lilla Psg: goals from Mbappé, Messi and Neymar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy