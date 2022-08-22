The Georgian has only seen Naples from a taxi, he has taken home near the sports center and is shy off the pitch: he has taken seriously the mission of replacing Insigne
For the moment, he has only seen Naples from the window of a taxi. She only needed a few glimpses to fall in love, she called it the most beautiful city she had ever seen. Perhaps the feeling of profound novelty also influenced, on the other hand the views are totally different from Tbilisi, where he was born, or from Moscow and Kazan, where he played previously.