Home » Kvaratskhelia and the moving letter to the fans after the missed penalty in Napoli-Milan
Sports

Kvaratskhelia and the moving letter to the fans after the missed penalty in Napoli-Milan

by admin
Kvaratskhelia and the moving letter to the fans after the missed penalty in Napoli-Milan

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia he tried in every way, but he didn’t make it: the Georgian had the greatest chance of the match at his feet and was unable to make his fans rejoice. As can be seen from the post on Instagram afterwards Naples-Milanat the end of which the Neapolitans left the Championsthe Azzurri’s full-back reacted with great regret for what happened in the quarters.

Lots of chances to get the game back on its feet, but what burns most of all is the mistake from 11 meters at the end of the game: the wrong penalty in the 81st minute he brought down the hopes of the Napoli to pass the turn. So the class of 2001 apologized to his supporters for not having realized the dream of semifinala goal that has never been achieved in the history of the Neapolitan club: “It is difficult for me to see your eyes in tears, because I realize that I could not make you rejoice”.

Kvaratskhelia reassured the fans, specifying that he will do his “best to learn from today’s experience”. The Georgian then concluded: “I deeply apologize and I am absolutely grateful for your support which I feel every second! I love you all and I promise we will come back stronger! There are many games to play, the dream continues…”.

See also  Madrid Open: Zhang Shuai and Zheng Qinwen are both out in the first round of women's singles

You may also like

Ma Long swept, Wang Chuqin reversed, Fan Zhendong...

Anti-Semitism on German football pitches – Sport inside...

MEZZALAMA TROPHY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

2nd league: A captivating duel with seven goals...

Boxing’s precarious Olympic future

Ma Long: It will be a difficult contest...

HSV wins city derby in 2. Bundesliga against...

Ternana-Pisa: the diametrically opposite vision of reality

NDR-Sport: Seven goals in the city derby: HSV...

Mobilità green, CA Auto Bank partner dell’European Startup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy