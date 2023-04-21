Kvaratskhelia and the moving letter to the fans after the missed penalty in Napoli-Milan

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia he tried in every way, but he didn’t make it: the Georgian had the greatest chance of the match at his feet and was unable to make his fans rejoice. As can be seen from the post on Instagram afterwards Naples-Milanat the end of which the Neapolitans left the Championsthe Azzurri’s full-back reacted with great regret for what happened in the quarters.

Lots of chances to get the game back on its feet, but what burns most of all is the mistake from 11 meters at the end of the game: the wrong penalty in the 81st minute he brought down the hopes of the Napoli to pass the turn. So the class of 2001 apologized to his supporters for not having realized the dream of semifinala goal that has never been achieved in the history of the Neapolitan club: “It is difficult for me to see your eyes in tears, because I realize that I could not make you rejoice”.

Kvaratskhelia reassured the fans, specifying that he will do his “best to learn from today’s experience”. The Georgian then concluded: “I deeply apologize and I am absolutely grateful for your support which I feel every second! I love you all and I promise we will come back stronger! There are many games to play, the dream continues…”.