Kvaratskhelia: "Champions League goals, dreams come true. Lorenzo's great man "

Kvaratskhelia: "Champions League goals, dreams come true. Lorenzo's great man "

The words of the blue winger at the Uefa website

Khvicha Kvaratskheliastriker of the Napoliintervened on the site Uefa commenting on the victory of the Azzurri against Ajax and author of the fifth goal of the Neapolitans.

“I think dreams come true because I’m playing in the Champions League and I scored today. I’m so happy, but it was also important for the team to win.”

“He is a great man, a great captain and a great player. He deserves the award because it is very important for Napoli.”

“They didn’t play well today, but they are a good team and have excellent players. They need to move forward. I wish them good luck.”

October 5, 2022 (change October 5, 2022 | 10:52 am)

