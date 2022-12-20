Home Sports Kvaratskhelia: “Georgians and Neapolitans look alike in one thing”
The words of the Georgian at the event held in a branch of the Federico II University

The Georgian is increasingly an idol in the city of Naples. Even the major institutions are aware of this. Kvaratskhelia in fact, he was a guest at an event of the Federico II University, in the headquarters of San Giovanni a Teduccio. Here are his words.

The words of Kvaratskhelia at the Frederick II University

Here are the Georgian’s statements: “When I got to NapoliI realized that the Neapolitan people live for football and when I played at Maradona for the first time I really felt like a professional footballer. For what we have done, the people of NapoliHe expects a lot from us, he expects us to maintain the level we have reached and I thank them for all the support and love they are giving us”.

On the similarity between the two populations:“For the Neapolitans, like us Georgians, the family comes first”.

December 19, 2022 (change December 19, 2022 | 5:35 pm)

