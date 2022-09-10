New Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been named EA Sports Player of the Month, but may not receive a special card on FIFA 23.

The first Serie A player of the month is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, thanks to his debut for many unexpected observers with Napoli. As announced by Lega Serie A, the prize, in collaboration with EA Sports , will be awarded in the pre-match of Napoli-Spezia on 10 September, at 15:00. Like last year, the EA Sports Player of the Month awards involve the launch of a special card for FIFA, although the new chapter has not yet been released and the ratings of the players have not yet been revealed.

Kvaratskhelia first POTM of Serie A –

New for the 2022/2023 season is that the EA Sports Player of the Month award is awarded following the votes of the players themselves on the official website of the Californian house. The first poll saw Paulo Dybala (Rome), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Lautaro Martinez (Inter) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) compete for the title, but it was the Georgian who made Naples fall in love with it. It is not yet known how much Kvaratskhelia’s rating will increase once the POTM card is available, nor how much the wing will start when the game is released; however, through the first leaks, we know that his first overall will be just 74.

But does the card arrive? –

The list of candidates was drawn up on the basis of matchdays from 1st to 4th of Serie A 2022/2023. “Congratulations to Napoli for bringing Kvaratskhelia to Serie A TIM,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A. “The Georgian winger immediately had a huge impact on the league: three goals and an assist in the first four. matches only partially tell of his performances, made up of talent, technique and courage in the plays “. It should be noted that, with FIFA 23 not yet available, the Squad Creation Challenge has not been disclosed, which must be completed to obtain the card, and that – similar to what has already been clarified by La Liga – the special card of Kvaratskhelia POTM may not be introduced at all in the game, which would thus start directly from the choice of September.