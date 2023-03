Paolo Di Canio analyzes Kvara’s marvel against Atalanta on “Sky Calcio Club” and is ecstatic: “It’s a thoughtful goal, in just a few seconds he does something extraordinary. Only 16 cents pass between loading and shooting and then sets off a ‘sampietrino’. An action that is difficult only to imagine”. And Bergomi, looking at the images from Sky Sport Tech, acquits Toloi: “I would have fallen in front of Kvara’s feints”. VIDEO

NAPLES-ATALANA 2-0: THE HIGHLIGHTS