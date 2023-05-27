Home » Kvěch is progressing, getting closer to the desired competition
In recent years, the Czech speedway has not been permanently represented in the GP series. Before long, however, Milík will ride to a wild card at least in the home event of the WC in Prague at Markéta on Saturday, June 3. Kvěch will be there on that occasion as a substitute waiting for an opportunity.

In Lonigo on Saturday, he did quite well from the start. He repeatedly finished in first or second place in his races. He was among the four who progressed. In the race for the final position, he secured the final third place. The continuation of the qualification in the form of Challenge is scheduled for August 19 in Gislaved, Sweden.

Kvěch already qualified for the ME series this season, Milík got a wild card for it. Even from there, they can theoretically advance to the next year’s GP.

First round of qualification for participation in GP 2024:
Lonigo
1. Pawlicki (Poland) 13,
2. Covatti (It.) 12+3
3. KVĚCH (CZ) 12+2
4. Castagna (It.) 14+1
Žarnovica
1. Vaculík (SR) 14
2. Wozniak (Poland) 13
3. Becker (USA) 12+3
4. Jakobsen (Dan.) 12+2
10. MILÍK (CZE) 5
12. CLIMATE (CZECH REPUBLIC) 4
