Kvitova was surprised by the Wimbledon schedule and is happy to have the 1st round behind her

Tennis player Petra Kvitová was grateful to have the first round of Wimbledon behind her. The two-time winner of the tournament and the ninth seed paid the price as one of many for the postponed program due to rain, and she finished the match with the Italian Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday only thanks to the move to the center court. In an interview with journalists, she regretted, for example, Karolína Muchová or Linda Nosková, who are waiting for the opening match until today with a two-day delay.

