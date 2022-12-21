Gender taboo goodbye, even in the world of football. Kylian Mbappe on the pitch during the World Cup but with the France shirt he was the most acclaimed talent. However, the most beautiful ‘action’ of him was achieved by playing but with Inés Rauthe 32-year-old transgender model with whom he is apparently engaged.

The footballer has just blown out 24 candles and won the golden shoe in Qatar with his 8 goals scored in attack, but in love life he defends his privacy. Mbappe and Ines they haven’t made it official yet, but they aren’t hiding either. A good sign in a universe in which gender discrimination still involves the world of international sport too closely.

If for example the rugby opened to the first coming out on the part of sportsmen, football still seems closed in a bubble light years away from the contemporary world. That’s why Mbappé and Inés Rau they are probably waiting for the right moment to speak clearly of the first story with a transgender protagonist in the world of football. The model has already been waging a personal battle for years for the acceptance of stories like hers.

Who is Inés Rau

Nata a Nancy, con North African originsentered the Parisian nightlife at a very young age and at 16 underwent thegender reassignment operation. He also wrote a book, Femme, with her autobiography: “It’s a salvation to be able to tell the truth about yourself, whether it’s talking about gender, sexuality, whatever. People who reject you don’t deserve you. It’s not about being loved by others, it’s about loving yourself.”

Ines Rau, the alleged girlfriend of Kylian Mbappè, was born in Paris in 1990, the daughter of parents of Algerian origin. She rose to fame in 2017 when she became the first transgender model to land the cover of Playboy. The girl underwent sex change surgery when she was 16 but she only told the story publicly when she was 24. She recounted her journey in her autobiography Woman in which he tells “I feel that my soul is finally free”.

Ines are Playbloy

Inés Rau had been the Playmate of the Month for November/December 2017 of the famous magazine. The weekly “Chi” recalls Ines’ career and her statements to the press: “It’s a salvation be able to tell the truth about yourself, whether it’s talking about gender, sexuality, whatever. People who reject you don’t deserve you. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself. Being featured in the pages of Playboy was like receiving a giant bouquet of roses.”

The transformation thanks to drag queens

Inés Rau lands in Paris almost by accident. At first she is forced into a very hard life, then she meets someone drag queen and wander around the nightclubs of Pigalle. There he discovers his femininity. She decide to have the surgery and change sex. From here the life of the flame of Kylian Mbappe begins again. The difficult and exciting path she tells about it herself in the autobiographical book in which she confides with an open heart. “I feel that my soul is finally free, as if a lock that had kept me locked up for a long time had opened. This time I am totally a womansays Agnes.

The haters

After the defeat at the World Cup, the haters would have targeted Kylian Mbappe and his girlfriend with not very nice phrases. “Who rules in bed?” questioned to the French forward, protagonist of a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. But the star player and model of North African origins were careful not to fall into the trap of haters and dribbled away any comment with style. On the contrary… In a recent interview with Elle, the model declared “I have finally found a boy who accepts me as I am”, without referring directly to Mbappè. A real kick to genre taboos.