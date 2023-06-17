Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain are arguing about the future of the soccer star

Kylian Mbappé polarizes like no other – but this time he went too far: the tablecloth with the bosses of Paris Saint-Germain finally seems to have been cut after the world star panicked his club this week with a letter in which he informed his employer that he would not exercise the option for a one-year contract extension. The French international could leave Paris on a free transfer in the summer of 2024. For investors from Qatar, this would be a nightmare scenario. A transfer of around 180 million euros would be avoided.

But if the separation comes this summer, PSG would lose its number one identification figure. Mbappé has been the best player in the team of the new French record champions for years. “Kylian is the ultimate at PSG and the most important figure in Ligue 1,” says Laurent Fournier, who played a total of 185 competitive games for PSG in the 1990s: “It’s actually hard to imagine not seeing him in the Paris jersey anymore, but maybe it would be the better solution for everyone involved, so that calm could be restored at all levels.”