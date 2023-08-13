Kylian Mbappé and PSG, the big blur around a way out of the crisis

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé during training at the PSG Campus in Poissy (Yvelines), July 20, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

This time, ” stays “. While Neymar’s days at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seem numbered – persona non grata, the player brazilian is set to be yet another summer catch of the lucrative Saudi Arabian championship –, the phrase – ” He’s staying ” – released on social networks by the Brazilian’s former partner in Barcelona, ​​Gérard Piqué, in 2017, a week before the player’s departure for PSG resonates again in the French capital. But it now concerns Kylian Mbappé. After several weeks of arm wrestling with his club, the PSG star returned, on Sunday August 13, to the first team group from which she had been excluded since July, paving the way for appeasement.

« Kylian is back »said Sunday the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in front of his players, gathered in the locker room of the club’s new training center in Poissy (Yvelines) the day after a sad draw (0-0) against Lorient at the start of the season. “He is invested in the club and returns to the group”. A way for the Qatari boss of the club owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) to announce that the captain of the France team should not be transferred this summer and will play well the season under the colors of the club eleven times champion of France .

For having expressed his desire to complete his contract (which expires in June 2024) without extending it for an optional season, paving the way for a free departure – therefore without transfer compensation – from PSG in the summer 2024, Kylian Mbappé had been sidelined for almost a month, in the “loft” reserved for players deemed undesirable, and was deprived of the PSG summer tour in Japan.

The striker should make his return to the Parisian jersey on Saturday August 20, when PSG travel to Toulouse. If, in the entourage of Mr. Al-Khelaïfi, we initially assured that the player is ” implied “ at the club for all this season, that he will not leave this summer and will not leave PSG free in the long term (implied, with an extension for the 2024-2025 season), The world, at this stage, is not at all able to confirm this triumphalist version. An agreement around an extension seems far from certain, even if a step towards the direction of PSG has been made by the entourage of the star.

Difficult to establish which side took the first step

A team like no other, the club from the capital has just invented arm wrestling from which everyone seems to come out a winner, and without having a sore arm. A situation that was difficult to envisage just a few days ago. During an interview at the PSG Campus in Poissy, Tuesday August 8, the two parties had firmly stuck to their positions: Kylian Mbappé reaffirming to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi his wish to honor his last year of contract at the club, and the president reiterating the injunction to prolong or be sold. A stalemate, intertwined in a communication war, from which it seemed difficult to extricate oneself. But the situation changed at the end of the week.

