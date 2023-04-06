Kylian Mbappé, at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, April 2, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

On social networks, Kylian Mbappé rarely practices the language of wood. Following the publication of a promotional clip launching Paris Saint-Germain’s renewal campaign for the 2023-2024 season, the striker clarified in an Instagram post that he was not “not in agreement with this published video”.

In question, the use of the personal image of the French striker, for advertising purposes for the ticket office of his team. “At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day.”regretted the native of Bondy in his message.

In this video of just over a minute, we can see the PSG star, seated on one of the seats at the Parc des Princes, expressing himself alone about his pride in being Parisian, as well as his attachment to club supporters: “The twelfth man is what gives us extra strength to fight our battles”he says in particular.

“PSG is not Kylian Saint-Germain”

The renewal campaign also highlights the Portuguese side Nuno Mendez, as well as several “Titis”, players from the Parisian training center, such as Warren Zaire-Emery, Ismaël Gharbi or even Ilyes Housni. We also see the Parc des Princes gardener, Jonathan Calderwood, but no key figures in the team, such as Lionel Messi, whose contract expires this summer, or Neymar, injured.

The ubiquitous place given to number 7 seems to be at the origin of this disapproval: ” That’s why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain “, specifies Mbappé. After the media release of the new captain of the Blues, PSG removed the video from its Youtube account.

Very attached to his image rights, Kylian Mbappé had already fought a showdown on this subject against the French Football Federation, in 2022. On the occasion of a gathering of the France team for two matches of League of Nations against Austria and Denmark, in September, he had threatened not to participate in a collective photo session.

Not the first hitch

Among the reasons given, his desire not to see his name associated with certain official partners, such as brands of fast food, soda or online betting. The authority immediately undertook to revise ” as soon as possible “ the rules concerning the image rights of players in the national team.

This new episode adds to the current difficulties of PSG. Remaining on two consecutive defeats in the league, the club especially experienced a new elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League, against Bayern Munich. A major goal of the season which was brandished when Kylian Mbappé extended his contract in May 2022.

This hitch between the 24-year-old player and his club is not the first. In October 2022, Mediapart had revealed that the PSG had commissioned, between 2018 and 2020, an external agency having called on a “digital army” to smear, on social networks, the reputation of several personalities, including Kylian Mbappé. Once this information was public, the player’s entourage had hinted that he would be tempted by a quick departure from the club. Kylian Mbappé, who signed a 3-year contract, including an optional year in 2022, had ended up denying these desires himself.