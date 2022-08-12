He arrives, does his duty, and returns home. Hubert Hurkacz and so, if he has a task he gets it done. She may not give goosebumps, or jump in her chair, but she sure can hurt. Nick Kyrgios knows this well, in Montreal he was stopped in three sets, 7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-1, after an exciting streak of 15 wins in the last 16 games, beaten only by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Survivor

—

Hurkacz is now 2-0 ahead in the head-to-head with the Australian who is experiencing a season of rebirth and thanks to the results of the last few months he is already sure to be seeded at the US Open. The 25-year-old Pole, a great friend of our Jannik Sinner, champion in Miami 2021, in the final against the South Tyrolean, is also the only champion of a 1000 left on the draw and now awaits Casper Ruud, number 7 in the world, in the semifinal. the literally annihilated the landlord Felix Auger Aliassime 6-1 6-2. The first two sets were very hard-fought, but in the third set, after a toilet break by the Pole, Kyrgios completely lost concentration, immediately suffering the break and unable to fight anymore.