Home Sports Kyrgios beaten by Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Montreal
Sports

Kyrgios beaten by Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Montreal

by admin
Kyrgios beaten by Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Montreal

The Australian knocked out in three sets against the Pole, the only 1000 champion left on the scoreboard

He arrives, does his duty, and returns home. Hubert Hurkacz and so, if he has a task he gets it done. She may not give goosebumps, or jump in her chair, but she sure can hurt. Nick Kyrgios knows this well, in Montreal he was stopped in three sets, 7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-1, after an exciting streak of 15 wins in the last 16 games, beaten only by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Survivor

Hurkacz is now 2-0 ahead in the head-to-head with the Australian who is experiencing a season of rebirth and thanks to the results of the last few months he is already sure to be seeded at the US Open. The 25-year-old Pole, a great friend of our Jannik Sinner, champion in Miami 2021, in the final against the South Tyrolean, is also the only champion of a 1000 left on the draw and now awaits Casper Ruud, number 7 in the world, in the semifinal. the literally annihilated the landlord Felix Auger Aliassime 6-1 6-2. The first two sets were very hard-fought, but in the third set, after a toilet break by the Pole, Kyrgios completely lost concentration, immediately suffering the break and unable to fight anymore.

August 12, 2022 (change August 12, 2022 | 21:42)

© breaking latest news

See also  Ababio all wanted it, Castanese pass it

You may also like

European swimming championships in Rome, gold for Minisini,...

Kostic: “Saying yes to Juve is not difficult...

Milan, Leao begins climbing towards altitude … 20

Tribune of Treviso – Treviso

Spezia-Empoli odds, the Ligurians have never won on...

Chinese women’s football team 4-0 victory over University...

Margherita Panziera di Montebelluna conquers Europe for the...

European athletics, Tortu: “I want gold on 200...

Provincial Games History | 1986 Provincial Games: The...

Popovici: “Comaneci the myth Now I’m aiming for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy