Kyrgios is also absent from the US Open

The fourth and last Grand Slam tournament of the year also takes place without Nick Kyrgios. The Australian will not start at the US Open from August 28th to September 10th, the organizer announced on Thursday via Twitter (X). The 2022 Wimbledon finalist had previously canceled his participation in the classic lawn in London, the French Open in Paris and the Australian Open in Melbourne.

AP/Florian Eisele

Kyrgios seems to be haunted by bad luck with injuries. During his most recent comeback attempt, the 28-year-old threw back a torn ligament in his wrist. Previously, knee problems had stopped him, because of which he had to pause for months. Kyrgios has only played one game this year. At the ATP tournament in Stuttgart in mid-June, he suffered a two-set defeat against the Chinese Wu Yibing.

