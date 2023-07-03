Home » Kyrgios misses Wimbledon 2023 with a wrist injury – breaking latest news
Nick Kyrgios, finalist in the last edition, misses Wimbledon due to a wrist injury

The finalist of the last edition of the Championships will not be there. A few hours before the start of the Wimbledon tournament, Nick Kyrgios communicated his forfeit. The Australian, who since October has only played in the Stuttgart tournament two weeks ago losing to Chinese Yibing Wu, was the 30th seed in the draw and should have made his debut against Belgian David Goffin.

I am really sad to announce my withdrawal from the Wimbledon tournament – ​​his words -. I tried everything to be ready after the surgery (knee, ed), but in Mallorca I felt pain in my wrist and as a precaution I underwent tests, which showed a ligament injury. Kyrgios had already been forced to miss Roland Garros due to a foot injury sustained during a robbery at his mother’s home in Australia. Thanks to all the fans for their support, will be back soon.

