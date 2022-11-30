Nick pinched by Australia’s teammates for having “abandoned” them in the Cup: “I want to be with my loved ones and I’m going to play in Arabia for a six-figure signing”

Tennis never goes on vacation, and if the official 2022 season is now in the archives, there are the exhibitions to keep the fans and insiders company. Rich, very rich, especially for those who participate, and it is precisely this that has triggered some controversy.

The usual Nick — The latest concerns Nick Kyrgios. The 27-year-old Australian, back from an excellent season, immediately after the Finals in Turin, played in doubles with Kokkinakis, took the plane and instead of reaching Malaga with his partner he returned to Australia, leaving a void in the national team led by Leyton Hewitt, who still made it to the final, losing to Canada. Who knows if Nick had been in place of the unwatchable Kokkinakis seen in singles. It’s what many think, and perhaps even Hewitt, who said over and over again that he has repeatedly tried to convince Kyrgios to participate, failing, despite the excellent relationship between the two. Nick also replied directly to a Twitter user who asked him about the Davis Cup forfeit: “I’m just spending quality time with my loved ones and I’m going to Saudi Arabia with my girlfriend for six figures.”

Arabia felice — The exhibition to which Kyrgios refers is the Diriyah Cup, scheduled from 8 to 10 December and which will see almost the best of the best on the field: in addition to the Australian, there will be Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev, Fritz, Norrie, Thiem, Wawrinka and also Zverev, on his return after the serious ankle injury suffered at Roland Garros. The winner will receive a check for one million dollars. The Mubadala World Tennis Championships will then be played from 16 to 18 December, with world number one Carlos Alcaraz (injury permitting) in the company of Tsitsipas, Ruud and Rublev. From 19 to 24 December there will then be the Word Tennis League, a competition with four teams and eighteen players, which will feature Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa and many others. From December 29, however, everyone will be in Australia for the United Cup (which replaces the ATP Cup), where things will start to get serious in view of Melbourne. See also France sees the "submarine crisis" as a European issue Macron promises to cooperate with India to maintain regional security | India News

November 29 – 10pm

