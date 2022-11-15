Home Sports Kyrgios, to close 2022 as he started it: by winning
Sports

Kyrgios, to close 2022 as he started it: by winning

by admin
Kyrgios, to close 2022 as he started it: by winning

On the pitch 10 hours after arriving from Mexico, he puts on the usual mask: “Here only for Kokkinakis. I want to go home”, then corrects himself: “I would like to know how it ends here …”

On the run, like horses at the Palio di Siena. And indeed Nick Kyrgios horse (crazy) is. And he proved it once more in these Nitto Atp Finals, who arrived just under 12 hours before entering the field. At the presentation of the teams, the good Thanasi Kokkinakis with platinum hair had presented himself alone. A little embarrassed, like the only one without a girlfriend at a couple’s dinner. Until the end, it was feared that Nick would not show up, abandoning Thanasi on the altar of the ATP Finals.

See also  The administrative challenge rewards the center-left - Michael Braun

You may also like

A king in great shape drags the Volpianese...

Candia has the best coach in Italy, awarded...

Sabatini: “Naples synchronic orchestra. Salernitana, Nicola in the...

2 wins and 1 loss, third place in...

More violence with injured in Sicily for a...

Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin advance to LG...

Pioli: “Milan, you have the right spirit. With...

What does the Chinese Super League rely on...

Lukaku, the magnetic resonance sled, but he leaves...

Women’s Volleyball League: Guangdong won two consecutive victories,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy