On the run, like horses at the Palio di Siena. And indeed Nick Kyrgios horse (crazy) is. And he proved it once more in these Nitto Atp Finals, who arrived just under 12 hours before entering the field. At the presentation of the teams, the good Thanasi Kokkinakis with platinum hair had presented himself alone. A little embarrassed, like the only one without a girlfriend at a couple’s dinner. Until the end, it was feared that Nick would not show up, abandoning Thanasi on the altar of the ATP Finals.