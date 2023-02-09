Kyrie Irving, who made his Dallas Mavericks debut, also spoke about the transfer of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

“I pray that he is happy and well,” Irving said. “We’ve talked a lot over the year about our future. There was so much uncertainty. I’ve never seen him angry about the decisions I’ve made and I’ve never been angry with him. We tried to understand each other and grow together almost as brothers.

“Business changes rapidly. He’s getting old but I’m getting old too. I love the competition and I like that we are in the same conference. I will see him often, we will play against the Suns often and I look forward to it. In between ‘I’m glad he got out of there,’” Irving said as reported by ESPN.