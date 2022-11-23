Home Sports Kyrie Irving: that’s why, with him, it will never be just basketball
Kyrie Irving: that’s why, with him, it will never be just basketball

Kyrie Irving: that’s why, with him, it will never be just basketball

On the pitch he is a phenomenon, but off the court his voice continues to be extremely divisive: between flat earth, controversy over vaccines and the latest accusations of anti-Semitism, the Nets player seems to have deliberately chosen the role of black sheep

“I just want to focus on basketball, that’s a conversation for another day.” With the microphone in hand and the green jacket on which suggests his desire to end the press conference soon, Kyrie Irving tries to put aside everything that is not Brooklyn, the game with Memphis, his first time on the field after 8 suspension races. But when Kyrie, the NBA’s most controversial player, is involved, it’s impossible to do so. Because he’s a phenomenon on the pitch, he has the admiration of his colleagues who consider him one of the best point guards around, with his ability to handle the ball that makes him unique. Outside, however, it is a voice so far from the chorus that he is the first to think that the most beautiful basketball league in the world is not the right place for someone with his head.

