Kyrie Irving was asked about NBA players playing fewer games to prevent injuries.

“I don’t know who came up with the term ‘load management’ or started talking about players who stay seated during games or keep talking about stars who are sometimes not available in certain games,” Irving said. “I don’t know who started talking about it but it’s completely off track,” Irving continued.

“It has dehumanized some of us in the ways we prepare ourselves day after day. This is a 24/7 job. We have cameras on us all the time. It is a high-level combative sport. It’s very aggressive as a sport,” added the former Nets.

“No one knows how someone else’s body heals. The only person who knows is the injured person. We do our best to tell you what’s going on but now online there are so many doctors saying that every two weeks you can come back from injuries. They say some players aren’t really injured. They don’t want to play.”

“So I think this narrative has really ‘gone mad.’ But we players are proud to prepare ourselves at an always very high level, to play not only for our families but also for the fans. Without the fans we would be nobody.”

“I think the ‘load management’ narrative needs to change. Eighty-two games is a lot. I’m not saying we can’t do them. We are in 2023. We have all the necessary technology. We have to use it wisely and we have to be very communicative about what each player’s individual plan is.

“Every body is different. So someone might heal in two weeks but someone else might take a month and a half to heal. We are all different.”