The gossip rumors have swept away Wanda Nara especially after the farewell to Mauro Icardi . Singer L-Gante he was immediately approached by the Argentine entrepreneur, thanks to a photo shoot shot as a couple.

The rumors were also fueled by a spicy commentary by L-Gante himself. “Do you comb your hair or I’ll comb you”, commented the singer below the video of the commercial of Wanda’s new sportswear line. Kennys Palacios, stylist of Wanda promptly retorted: “Sorry, it’s already combed, thank you, but when I need an assistant I’ll call you.” “I’m coming to steal your job, Kennys,” L-Gante answered without giving up. Wanda intervened laughing. Between three there is obviously a lot of confidence.