Home Sports L-Gante’s “indecent” proposal to Wanda Nara in the midst of the controversy over Lady Icardi
Sports

L-Gante’s “indecent” proposal to Wanda Nara in the midst of the controversy over Lady Icardi

by admin
L-Gante’s “indecent” proposal to Wanda Nara in the midst of the controversy over Lady Icardi

The spicy comment of the singer

The gossip rumors have swept away Wanda Nara especially after the farewell to Mauro Icardi. Singer L-Gante he was immediately approached by the Argentine entrepreneur, thanks to a photo shoot shot as a couple.

The rumors were also fueled by a spicy commentary by L-Gante himself. “Do you comb your hair or I’ll comb you”, commented the singer below the video of the commercial of Wanda’s new sportswear line. Kennys Palacios, stylist of Wanda promptly retorted: “Sorry, it’s already combed, thank you, but when I need an assistant I’ll call you.” “I’m coming to steal your job, Kennys,” L-Gante answered without giving up. Wanda intervened laughing. Between three there is obviously a lot of confidence.

September 29 – 12:50

© breaking latest news

See also  Pont Donnaz-Castellamonte go head-to-head for the Vischese title well on the debut

You may also like

Cangzhou Lions beat Wuhan Yangtze River 4:1 in...

VIDEO Kim Min-Jae is the best player of...

Serie B, Cosenza-Como 3-1: D’urso, Rigione and Meroni...

Inter-Roma is also Zhang-Friedkin: a 1.1 billion challenge

Catania, record number of season tickets in Serie...

Bundesliga, Bayern back to victory: 4-0 at Leverkusen

Juve, players’ heritage eroded in the Allegri era:...

Inter women more and more before: three goals...

Tel Aviv Atp, Djokovic flew in semifinal. Ruud...

Fantasy football tips, the forwards for the 8th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy