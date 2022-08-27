BRANDING

Very clear ideas on every aspect, a great desire to start immediately on the right foot and a lot of desire to work to improve, day after day. This is the L84 Volpiano 5-a-side football line. The players and staff of the green-black club met last Monday, August 22, at the Don Antonio Albano gymnasium in Brandizzo (in the league he will play in Settimo Torinese instead) and resumed training under the orders of the new coach Alfredo Paniccia.

Immediately great intensity and concentration, while the next day, Tuesday 23, the team was also joined by the latest purchase in order of time, namely the Argentine Pablo Vidal, with a lateral role, who came from the Argentine Serie A and more precisely from Boca Juniors. Vidal in the Volpiano will find another Argentine, Leandro Esteban Cuzzolino: “This is a young group that has a great desire to redeem last season (L84 Volpiano relegated to A2 at the playout, then recovered in A for non-registration of Matera, ndr) – says Cuzzolino -. We have to work hard to get to know each other: I had already faced many players as opponents, but now we need to find the right mix. The first training sessions were very tough, but it was normal they were like that, we have to continue like this at this pace until the start of the championship ». Season that will begin on Saturday 23 September, with the first day that will see the 84 Volpiano live on Sky in Salsomaggiore Terme against Meta Catania. To better prepare, it will be essential to continue training with intensity and determination and to demonstrate growth from all points of view in the various friendlies scheduled starting from September: Friday 2 in Turin against Sermig, Saturday 10 at home in Brandizzo against Cuneo. of the Elledi Fossano, Wednesday 14 against the Asti Avis Isola in Brandizzo, Saturday 17 against the Milanese of the Domus Bresso, on the occasion of the Teotino memorial.

Also on Saturday 17, the entire club will be presented, from the youth teams to the men’s A and women’s A2 series, a tasty appetizer to the challenge against Domus Bresso. –