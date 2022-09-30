SALSOMAGGIORE TERME

The L84 Volpiano season in Serie A begins with an undeserved defeat. At the Emilia Romagna Arena in Salsomaggiore Terme, the team led by coach Alfredo Paniccia loses 1-5 against Meta Catania, which thus confirms itself as the black beast of the black and green.

In fact, last season, the Catania team won the first leg at home of L84 1-3, only to draw 4-4 in Sicily. This time for the Etna it went even better, because the success was more rounded, but the Volpianesi can complain for not being precise in front of goal. Paniccia sends Siqueira into the goal, Tuli last, Josiko and Cuzzolino side and Vidal pivot and the first to go ahead are the Sicilians, thanks to a goal from Podda. L84 Volpiano who immediately throws himself forward to try to reach a balance and the efforts that are rewarded thanks to the goal of Josiko, already author of the first leg last year.

The L84 Volpiano made the match and created the conditions to take the lead on more than one occasion, but the aim and the feats of the Etnean goalkeeper Tornatore keep the game still in balance from the point of view of the score. Catania when attacking is more precise: Bocao with a brace leads the Sicilians 1-3, who, before the time runs out, still score in two other occasions, Alonso and Vaporaki sign. Other matches: Eboli-Monastir Cagliari 4-2, Napoli-Pitoia 7-1, Melilli Siracusa-Dosson Treviso 0-3, Fortitudo Pomezia-Real San Giuseppe Napoli 4-1, Olimpus Roma-Ciampino 5-3, breaking latest news-Italservice Pesaro 2-1 and Padua-Avellino 1-6. Classification: Naples, Avellino, Meta, Pomezia, Treviso, O. Rome, Eboli and breaking latest news 3; Pesaro, Ciampino, Monastir, Real, Melilli, L84, Padua and Pistoia 0. –