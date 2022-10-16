VOLPIANO

After the rest session a week ago, the championship of A league 5-a-side football and the L84 Volpiano team the return to the championship is really with a bang: tomorrow, Saturday 15 at 16, the green black team will host the current Italian champion team of Italservice Pesaro in Settimo Torinese.

In the home of the Volpianesi it will be the first time as a former for the lateral Leandro Esteban Cuzzolino and mister Alfredo Paniccia is studying the coup, to thus hit the first success in the league, after the knockout of the first day against Meta Catania and the equal away, in Campania, against Real San Giuseppe. Third first leg (other matches): Friday 14, at 20.30 two matches: Eboli-Avellino and Napoli-Real San Giuseppe. Tomorrow, in addition to the L84 Volpiano, they also play: at 16 Fortitudo Pomezia-Meta Catania and at 18.30 Padova-Olimpus Roma. Sunday 16 three meetings: at 18.30 Ciampino Aniene-Pistoia, at 19 Melilli Syracuse-Monastir Cagliari and at 20.45 Futsal breaking latest news-Dosson Treviso. Standings: Napoli, Olimpus Roma, Futsal breaking latest news points 6; Dosson Treviso, Eboli 4; Pistoia, Fortitudo Pomezia, Avellino, Meta Catania. Italservice Pesaro, Monastir Cagliari 3; Real San Giuseppe, L84 Volpiano 1; Ciampino Aniene, Melilli Syracuse, Padua 0.

In serie B instead, home match at Pala San Bernardo tomorrow, Saturday 15, at 16.30 in Castellamonte against Real Five Rho, with the bianconeri who want the second victory after the success with Pavia for 8-9. The other matches (third first leg): Elmas Cagliari-Jasnagora Cagliari, Sestu Cagliari-Pavia and Crema Sardinia Cagliari at 4 pm, Cardano Varese-Serramanna Cagliari at 4.30 pm and Avis Isola-Morbegno Sondrio at 5 pm. Round of rest instead of Nizza Monferrato.

Ranking: Crema and Avis Isola 6 points; Jasnagora, Real Five Rho, Nizza Monferrato, Sestu, Elmas, Castellamonte, Cardano and Morbegno 3; Sardinia, Pavia and Serramanna 0. –