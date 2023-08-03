La 1 recovers one of its historical series as a substitute for ‘El paraíso de las señoras’

03/08/2023 and las 22:19 CEST

The period series starring Adriana Ugarte will have a new life on public television, where it was broadcast with great success in the prime time slot between 2008 and 2010

TVE renew your summer afternoons. Public television has announced the imminent return of ‘Mrs’which will be issued in a daily strip starting next Monday, August 7that 5:30 p.m.

This movement implies the withdrawal of one of the daily series of La 1. ‘Ladies’ paradise’, which since its premiere last April has garnered very discreet audiences, is left without the gap it has occupied up to now in the afternoon slot. italian fiction It currently moved in data around 6% of the screen sharehalf of what you previously sign ‘The promise’.

With the intention of raising these results, the Corporation once again rescues one of its most remembered fictions. Notably in 2012 it already broadcast reruns of ‘La Señora’picking up the baton ‘Love in troubled times’ after its outcome in the after-dinner strip.

‘La Señora’ will work as a patch until the arrival of ‘La Moderna Tea Room’, his new daily series scheduled to premiere in the fall. Starring Helena Ezquerro, Stephanie Magnin y Almagro San Migueltheir recordings will begin next Monday, August 7.

