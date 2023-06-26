La Bombonera is packed to say goodbye to Riquelme

Buenos Aires 06/26/2023 at 03:17 CEST El Boca faced the Argentine National Team, led by Lionel Messi“I’m going to die bostero. I thank you all for the love,” said Riquelme

Juan roman riquelme He enjoyed his farewell match this Sunday against a full Bombonera who gave one of his greatest idols an ovation in a match between Boca and the Argentine National Team, led by Lionel Messiwho this Saturday was present at the tribute match for Maximiliano Rodríguez in Rosario.

The match ended 5-3 in favor of Boca with goals from Antonio Barijho (2), Pablo Ledesma, Juan Román Riquelme and Sergio ‘Manteca’ Martínez, while ‘Lucho’ González, Lionel Messi and Fernando Gago converted for the representative Albiceleste.

The party began in the afternoon with two musical shows: Damas Gratis and Onda Sabanera, before a stadium that quickly filled its stands to give the last farewell to one of his greatest idols who wore the Xeneize jacket in two stages: 1996-2002 and 2007-2014.

In addition to Messi, Juan Román Riquelme’s farewell party included stellar presences such as Lionel Scaloni, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Pablo Sorín, Esteban Cambiasso, Fernando Gago, Javier Saviola, Pablo Aimar, Diego Placente, ‘Fight’ Gonzalez, Ezequiel Lavezzi (for Argentina); Carlos Fernando Navarro Montoya, Oscar Cordoba, ‘Cata’ Diaz, Sebastian Battaglia, Nicolas Burdisso, Maurice ‘Chicho’ Serna, Marcelo Delgado, Rodrigo Palacio, Blas Giunta, Walter Samuel, Hugo Ibarra and Jorge Bermudez, among others.

The coaches of both teams were José Nestor Pekermam, Alfio Basile and Carlos Bianchito whom Riquelme dedicated a few words in his final speech.

“You were my coach when you were little, you have helped me a lot. I love you very much and I hope you and the whole family are very happy,” he told Pekerman.

“It’s the prettiest tonight, It has taught me as an athlete and how life isI love him very much Coco, it was very difficult for me to find him ”, he dedicated words to Basile.

“He arrived in 1998, and you are to blame for all of us bosteros thinking that winning the Libertadores is easy. It’s all yours. I feel part of his family, I love him very much, ”he concluded about Bianchi.

Then he put on the Boca shirt with Diego’s 10 and sentenced: “I dreamed of buying my mom’s house. You treated me wonderfully, from the first game to the last, That was wonderful. I was lucky. I had to play with the greatest, which was Maradona”.

“Then time passed, I got older and it’s unbelievably big. I don’t know if it’s bigger than #Maradona, but they are the two biggest I’ve ever seen in my entire life and it’s wonderful to have him here. I apologize to your family that you stayed a couple more days, I am grateful that you always said yes to me and for all the bosteros being lucky to have you here is unforgettable, I hope you had a great time. I love you very much ”, was the phrase in reference to Messi and his presence.

“My dad made me a bostero, like all of you. I’m going to die boster. I thank you all for the love. I go to bed and wake up every day thinking about how to maintain that. I could not live without you,” Riquelme said.

The end was with a postcard of all those present jtogether with the honoree Juan Román Riquelme.